

A Te Puke man accused of seriously assaulting another man in the doorway of a Tauranga pizza shop will defend the allegation.

John Tihema McMahon, 37, who appeared in the Tauranga District Court today by audio-visual link, pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the complainant.

Police allege McMahon carried out an unprovoked random attack as the complainant was walking into Pizza Hut on Chadwick St, Greerton, just before 7.30 pm on April 10.

Police earlier said the alleged victim received serious injuries and he was knocked unconscious, possibly after hitting his head as he fell "like a ragdoll" to the ground.

Lawyer Tony Rickard-Simms, who entered the not guilty plea on behalf of McMahon, told Judge John MacDonald that his client elected trial by jury.

Judge MacDonald further remanded McMahon in custody to next appear in court on January 7 next year for a case review hearing.