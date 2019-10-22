The Tauranga armed offenders squad has been deployed to an address in Paeroa tonight after "unsubstantiated reports" of a firearm.

Just before 7pm a witness saw seven police cars including one with dogs driving at speed through Bethlehem.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the Tauranga AOS had been deployed after a fight at a Paeroa address had escalated and unsubstantiated reports of a firearm were made.

She said nobody had been injured.

Advertisement

The incident had been going on for some time she said.