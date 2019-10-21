The NZ Transport Agency is proposing lowering the speed limit on an infamous stretch of State Highway 2.

The speed limit along SH2 between Katikati and Tauranga is being reviewed in an effort to save lives and prevent serious injuries from crashes along the high-risk road, according to a written statement from NZTA.

Acting director of regional relationships Ross I'Anson said: "We are proposing lower speed limits to make the road safer for everyone who uses it.

"In the 10 years from 2009 to 2018, 27 people lost their lives and 77 were seriously injured in crashes on this section of SH2, causing immeasurable grief and suffering for families and communities."

I'Anson said there were more vehicles, including heavy vehicles, using this section of SH2 than ever before and crashes on the route could cause extensive delays and long detours.

"We're currently making SH2 between Waihi and Omokoroa safer by improving intersections and installing roadside safety barriers, widening the road shoulder and putting in a wide centreline. These safety improvements are already well under way and, together with the right speed limit, will make SH2 safer for everyone," l'Anson said.

"The evidence is overwhelming that lower speeds reduce the frequency and severity of crashes.

"Our analysis has shown that the current 100km/h and 90km/h speed limits on SH2 are not safe and appropriate for the road. The evidence also shows that average travel speeds on the road are already well below the current speed limits."

NZTA is now formally asking for feedback from stakeholders and the public about proposals to change the speed limits.

"This feedback will be considered by the Transport Agency before it makes decisions on these proposed speed limit changes. The consultation period provides a month to give feedback on the proposed changes," I'Anson said.

The formal consultation period runs from today to November 18.

NZTA proposed speed limit changes

- Lower the open road speed limit between Katikati and Bethlehem from the current mix of 100km/h and /90km/h to 80km/h

- Lower the Pahoia School variable speed zone from 70km/h to 60km/h

- Lower the speed limit through the Te Puna township from 80km/h to 60km/h

- Extend the 50km/h speed limit at Bethlehem to be 135m west of Te Puna Station Rd.

Have your say

People can make a submission on the proposed changes by:

- Downloading and completing the electronic feedback form from www.nzta.govt.nz/bop-speed-review

- Emailing bayofplenty.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz

- Picking up a submission form from a Western Bay of Plenty council office or library or call 0800 44 44 49 and NZTA will send you one.

- Feedback closes 5pm on November 18.