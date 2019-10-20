This week's Mitre 10 Cup championship final in Rotorua will see a charge on the gate following Friday's free match, however profits are set to go back to the region's rugby playing youth.

The semi-final between the Steamers and Manawatu in Rotorua was free entry but this Friday's game against Hawke's Bay will have a charge at the gate, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers confirmed.

"Last week, we broke down the financial burden for families to attend the semi-final game, by making it free entry. This week Bay rugby is pleased to announce all net profits from this game will go towards junior and teenage rugby in 2020.

"Funds raised will directly benefit junior and teenage players. One project the profits will support, is a specially designed ball gifted to every boy and girl who plays for a club or school in 2020. This will equate to about 11,000 balls given out to our community," Rogers said.

He said playing numbers in the Bay of Plenty had steadily increased over the last few years and this had put an extra burden on clubs and schools to provide sufficient equipment each season.

"The commitment to give back profits from the Mitre 10 Cup Championship final to junior rugby highlights how important this relationship is to our provincial representative teams and the union."

Bay rugby is offering an opportunity for businesses to get involved in the "Ball for All" project. There is a three-tier system for companies to choose from, with business logos printed on the ball and complimentary adults and children tickets to the final as part of the numerous benefits.

"A number of companies have already committed to the project. They love the idea of this special game being used as a means to assist our community-based clubs and schools to attract and retain players.

"Any businesses interested in getting involved should act quickly and contact the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union Office," Rogers said.

Mitre 10 Cup championship final:

Bay of Plenty v Hawke's Bay

Rotorua International Stadium

7.35pm, Friday, October 25

Gates open at 6.30pm

Tickets for the game can be purchased