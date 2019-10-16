Two of the four people injured in a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Waihī are now stable in hospital.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said a Tauranga man was in a stable condition, while a Mount Maunganui woman was in the Intensive Care Unit in a serious but stable condition. Both are in Tauranga Hospital.

Two helicopters and four ambulances rushed to the scene of the two-car crash near Ford Rd about 9.35pm yesterday.

Two people suffered critical injuries and were flown to Waikato Hospital, while two others suffered moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

There was no current condition update for the two people critically injured.

The road was blocked overnight and reopened about 5am.