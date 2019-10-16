Three Bay of Plenty Lotto players will be popping the champagne after taking away more than $15,000 in Lotto Second Division.

The players joined 36 others from across the country to score big in last night's draw including two who won more than $19 million each after the bumper $38m Powerball jackpot was struck.

The two players were both from Auckland and will each bank $19,142,857 with tickets purchased online via MyLotto.

One lucky player from Auckland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $59,322.

The local players picked up their winning tickets from Pak'n'Save Cameron Rd in Tauranga, Smiths City in Kawerau and via MyLotto online.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back and check it immediately.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

New World Kerikeri - Kerikeri

Countdown Warkworth - Warkworth

Pak n Save Wairau Road - Auckland

Edmonton Stationery & Lotto -Auckland

Countdown Mt Roskill - Auckland

New World Mt Roskill - Auckland

Mayfield Superette - Auckland

View Road Dairy - Auckland

Chapel Park Superette & Lotto - Auckland

MyLotto (x3) - Auckland

London Superette (+PB) - Auckland

Countdown Hamilton - Hamilton

Rototuna FoodMart - Rototuna

Chartwell Lotto - Hamilton

MyLotto - Waikato

Taumarunui New World - Taumarunui

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

Pak N Save Cameron Road - Tauranga

Smiths City - Kawerau

Napier City Pak N Save -Napier

Andrew Spence Pharmacy - Napier

Bulls Four Square - Bulls

Countdown Maidstone - Upper Hutt

Whitcoulls Queensgate -Lower Hutt

New World Churton Park - Wellington

MyLotto - Marlborough

Greymouth New World - Greymouth

MyLotto (x2) - Canterbury

Countdown Moorhouse - Christchurch

Countdown Church Corner -Christchurch

Rakaia Mobil - Rakaia

Addington Price Cutter & Lotto - Christchurch

Timaru Pak N Save - Timaru

Countdown Andersons Bay - Dunedin

MyLotto - Otago

Paper Plus Winton - Winton