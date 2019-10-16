Three Bay of Plenty Lotto players will be popping the champagne after taking away more than $15,000 in Lotto Second Division.
The players joined 36 others from across the country to score big in last night's draw including two who won more than $19 million each after the bumper $38m Powerball jackpot was struck.
The two players were both from Auckland and will each bank $19,142,857 with tickets purchased online via MyLotto.
One lucky player from Auckland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $59,322.
The local players picked up their winning tickets from Pak'n'Save Cameron Rd in Tauranga, Smiths City in Kawerau and via MyLotto online.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back and check it immediately.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
New World Kerikeri - Kerikeri
Countdown Warkworth - Warkworth
Pak n Save Wairau Road - Auckland
Edmonton Stationery & Lotto -Auckland
Countdown Mt Roskill - Auckland
New World Mt Roskill - Auckland
Mayfield Superette - Auckland
View Road Dairy - Auckland
Chapel Park Superette & Lotto - Auckland
MyLotto (x3) - Auckland
London Superette (+PB) - Auckland
Countdown Hamilton - Hamilton
Rototuna FoodMart - Rototuna
Chartwell Lotto - Hamilton
MyLotto - Waikato
Taumarunui New World - Taumarunui
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Pak N Save Cameron Road - Tauranga
Smiths City - Kawerau
Napier City Pak N Save -Napier
Andrew Spence Pharmacy - Napier
Bulls Four Square - Bulls
Countdown Maidstone - Upper Hutt
Whitcoulls Queensgate -Lower Hutt
New World Churton Park - Wellington
MyLotto - Marlborough
Greymouth New World - Greymouth
MyLotto (x2) - Canterbury
Countdown Moorhouse - Christchurch
Countdown Church Corner -Christchurch
Rakaia Mobil - Rakaia
Addington Price Cutter & Lotto - Christchurch
Timaru Pak N Save - Timaru
Countdown Andersons Bay - Dunedin
MyLotto - Otago
Paper Plus Winton - Winton