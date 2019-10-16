Police were called to two separate crashes in Mount Maunganui, including one involving a cyclist and a car, which left one person injured.

A police communication spokesman said the first involved a collision about 5.30pm between two vehicles on Maunganui Rd near the intersections of Mataphi Rd and Jackson St.

There were no reports of injuries but the southbound lane was blocked for a time, he said.

The police spokesman said the second crash which involved a cyclist and a car on the intersection of Maunganui Rd and Spur Ave was reported to police at 6.17pm.

One person received minor injuries and a St John Ambulance attended, he said.

Due to heavy traffic at this time of day and road works motorists should expect delays.