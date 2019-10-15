Two people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries after a crash in Te Puna.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, which involved a truck and motorcycle on Te Puna Rd, was reported to emergency services about 3.50pm today.

Initial reports indicated two people with serious injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital, she said.

Traffic management was in place on Te Puna Rd and motorists should expect delays.

Police were urging motorists to drive to the conditions as they had responded to a number of vehicle collisions in the area over a short period today.

Heavy rain was currently affecting the region and drivers were reminded to keep their headlights on, be aware of surface water on the roads and take extra care over stopping distances.

No further information about the crash was available at this time, a police spokeswoman said.