A man who was seriously injured after his car crashed through a barrier and into the Tauranga harbour off State Highway 29A yesterday is now stable.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokesman said the 29-year-old Tauranga man was in a stable condition in intensive care.

Police were called to the crash between Truman Lane and the Maungatapu Bridge just before 3pm.

Firefighters had prepared to abseil down the bank. Photo / George Novak

The man was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition after the crash, a St John spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were working to get the person up the bank to receive medical attention and a helicopter was on standby to help remove the car from the shallow water.

An area of the bank was taped off and firefighters abseiled down the bank.