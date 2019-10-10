The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has finished the financial year almost $17 million in debt.

Its chief executive says the organisation is delivering more services than ever and that the increased demand has meant unbudgeted spending.

The latest district health board (DHB) financial reports for the year ended June, released this week, showed Bay of Plenty DHB's deficit grew by more than $6m in a single month.

And its year-end result for 2018/19 was more than $6m over budget in total.

Nationwide, DHBs are now more than $1 billion in the red – $700m higher than the expected

