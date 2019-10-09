Traffic is backing up after a car crashed into a barrier and went into the harbour from State Highway 29A just north of the Maungatapu Bridge.

Westbound lanes on the highway are blocked.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash between Truman Lane and the Maungatapu Bridge just before 3pm today.

Emergency services are on the scene. Photo / Leah Tebutt

The spokeswoman said a single car in the southbound lane had crashed through a barrier gone down a bank into water.

She said one person was moderately injured but conscious and talking.

She said emergency services were working to get the person up the bank to receive medical attention.

A helicopter was on standby to help remove the car from the shallow water.

A reporter at the scene said the crash was just north of the Maungatapu Bridge. There were multiple fire, police and ambulance vehicles on the scene.

Southbound traffic was backing up at the Baypark roundabout and one lane appeared to be closed.

A St John ambulance said one ambulance crew and manager were on scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called to the crash around 3pm.