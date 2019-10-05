Geyser City made a respectable debut in the Bay of Plenty Cup against current champions Eves Realty Greerton.

In a rain shortened 36-over contest at Smallbone Park, the Rotorua side batted first and reached 104 for the loss of nine wickets. Sam Kershaw top scored with 39.

Greerton were made to fight for the win, losing six wickets on the way. Nick Hendrie took his side to victory with 78 not out. Satpal Singh did the majority of the damage with the ball, grabbing four wickets.

Bayleys Central Indians captain Stephen Nicholls set the Bay of Plenty Cup alight, blasting an unbeaten 126 in his side's total of 241 for the loss of seven wickets against Carrus Mount Maunganui. Chris Atkinson was the best of the Mount bowlers taking three wickets for 37 runs.

Central Indians then bowled the Mount out for 154 in the 41st over for an 87 run win. Ben Musgrave was the best of the Mount Maunganui batsmen with 54.

New World Te Puke chased down Element IMF Cadets' solid target of 215 with ease, losing just two wickets in the process.

Tai Bridgman-Raison went on the attack to take his team home with 86 not out. Daniel Price, put on a 99 run partnership with Bridgman-Raison before being dismissed for 52, with Te Puke keeper Blair McKenzie at the crease when victory came with an unbeaten 44 runs.

Generation Homes Lake Taupō won a good battle with Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College. Tauranga Boys' scored 216/9 with Niven Dovey posting a half century. Lake Taupō got home with five wickets to spare.

Bay of Plenty Cup Results - October 5

Central Indians 241/7 (Stephen Nicholls 126no, Ben Sandford 29, Lovely Sandhu 23; Chris Atkinson 3-37) def Mount Maunganui 154 (Ben Musgrave 46, Nathan Walker 30 Parv Mehta 3-19, Prabh Gill 3-39).

Tauranga Boys' College 216/9 (Niven Dovey 55, Tim Clarke 39, Dillon Preston 26; Roger Urbahn 4-32, John Dolan 2/46) lost to Lake Taupō 221/5 (Michael Mitchell 66, Roger Urbahn 58no, Jack Wiggins 49; Isaac White 2-32).

Geyser City 104/9 (Sam Kershaw 39, Lee Watkins 2-19, Shane Wineti 2-23) lost to Greerton 105/6 (Nick Hendrie 78no; Satpal Singh 4-47).

Cadets 214 (Andrew Mascall 64, Jono Boult 53; Christian MacDonald 3-50, Iman Singh 2-33, Mikaere Leef 2-61) lost to Te Puke 217/2 (Tai Bridgman-Raison 86no, Blair McKenzie 44no).