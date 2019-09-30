A crash between a truck and a car has left State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges completely blocked.

Police were called at 1.40pm following reports of a truck and trailer unit crash with a car.

Initial reports were that one person had moderate injuries.

The road was blocked, diversions were in place and motorists could expect delays.

2:00PM: Reports of a crash blocking all lanes on #SH29 in the Tauriko area - between Tauranga and the Kaimai Hills. Please follow directions of emergency services or delay your journey. Delays in the area are likely. Road closure is possible ^TP pic.twitter.com/AWIErB0f7y — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) September 30, 2019

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened between Ruahihi and Omanawa Rd in the Lower Kaimai.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one person was trapped after a truck rolled on the Kaimai Ranges.

He said crews got the call out about 1.40pm and three fire appliances were at the scene.