A crash between a truck and a car has left State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges completely blocked.
Police were called at 1.40pm following reports of a truck and trailer unit crash with a car.
Initial reports were that one person had moderate injuries.
The road was blocked, diversions were in place and motorists could expect delays.
A police spokeswoman said the crash happened between Ruahihi and Omanawa Rd in the Lower Kaimai.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one person was trapped after a truck rolled on the Kaimai Ranges.
He said crews got the call out about 1.40pm and three fire appliances were at the scene.