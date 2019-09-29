Two men accused of robbing a Tauranga shopkeeper have been remanded in custody.

Todd Archie Richards, 30, from New Plymouth and Stratford farmhand Frank James Walker, 38, faced joint charges of aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and arson when they appeared in Tauranga District Court today.

Richards and Walker were arrested in Mount Maunganui last night.

Police allege the defendants robbed the Omanu Superette on September 27 and fled with a wallet, a cellphone, cigarettes and tobacco.

Court charging documents also reveal that police allege Richards was armed with a large knife and Walker had a pistol when they allegedly held up the shopkeeper.

It is further alleged that Richards and Walker stole a Mazda car on September 26.

Judge Christopher Harding remanded both men in custody by consent to next appear in the Tauranga District Court on October 14 to enter pleas to their respective charges.