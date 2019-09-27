Hundreds have turned out to the student climate strikes this afternoon.

A hikoi has begun with strikers chanting: "what do we want? Climate action..when do we what it? Now!" as they move across the city from the waterfront to the council chambers and back again as part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

Mount Maunganui College student Ruhith Pathirana, 17, said they were here "because we care about the climate".

He attended the strikes with his classmates from the college's sustainable science class.

"From all of the learning we have done we think it is important we show we are are and we care."

Marchers move from the waterfront as part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ. Photo / Zoe Hunter

"We want the people in power know we care."

"I want hotdogs, not to be one."

That was a cardboard sign around the necks of two dogs at the protest.

Dog owner Alice Sea said she was there "to save the planet".

Bay of Plenty Regional Council deputy chairwoman Jane Nees, Labour list MPs Angie Warren Clarke and Jan Tinetti and Tauranga City Council deputy mayor Kelvin Clout are there.

Some Mount Maunganui businesses have chosen to shut up shop for the afternoon to show their support for the students in their bid to urge the Government to take action.

George Cafe owner Claire Beard and owner of Mount Maunganui organic shop Be Organics, Beth Merrick, will be shutting up shop for the afternoon.

Jasmine Gee, 27, said she was here to support the youth. She was wearing a mermaid costume named Lady Oceania.

"This is something I am hugely passionate about," she said.