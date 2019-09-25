A number of community leaders have formally requested the New Zealand Transport Agency urgently review and find a solution to the Baylink project.

Tauranga City Council, the Sustainable Business Network and the Bayfair Underpass Alliance were requesting the establishment of a working party to urgently review and find cost-effective solutions to issues relating to the link project.



It followed a public meeting on Monday where there was unanimous agreement that the Baylink project should be paused to allow collaboration with the community on a design that would work for Tauranga in the future.

One of the key focuses of that process would be to review and resolve any issues preventing the retention of an underpass at Bayfair.



The proposed working party would comprise representatives of NZTA, Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Tangata Whenua and key stakeholders.



Key issues identified at the meeting included concern over the proposed Maunganui and Girven Rds crossing and how a light-controlled roundabout would effect traffic flow.

Also how the loss of the underpass would create safety issues and would require lengthy detours for users.

Advertisement

The request also pointed out the removal of the underpass would undermine the council's efforts to encourage a shift away from private vehicles to other transport modes.