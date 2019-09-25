More than $3000 in donations from last season's Tauranga cruise ship passengers will go toward development on Mauao.

Cruise ambassadors, trained by Tourism Bay of Plenty, collected more than $3000 during the last cruise season that will go towards signage and interpretation on Mauao.

The funds will be given to the Mauao Trust and Ngā Poutiriao o Mauao to showcase the history and cultural significance of Mauao on the mountain.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said the region had a rich cultural history to share.

"We know visitors want to understand the history of where they are visiting and the people that live there".

"Collaborating with iwi is fundamental if we are to be authentic in our storytelling."

The Mauao historic reserve is owned by local iwi Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pūkenga in the form of the Mauao Trust.

The reserve is managed by Ngā Poutiriao o Mauao joint administration board between Tauranga City Council and iwi of Tauranga Moana.

Tourism Bay of Plenty was currently seeking applications for cruise ambassadors for the upcoming cruise season.