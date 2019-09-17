A plan to aid some of Tauranga's biggest traffic woes is being developed, the Tauranga City Council announced today.

The Transport System Network Plan aimed to understand, design and test solutions to some of the city's key road network problems.

It will initially focus on the identification of options to manage transport issues and to improve access to alternative transport modes on key corridors and parts of the network.

The council's general manager of strategy and growth Christine Jones said the approach used would be similar to models implemented in Auckland and Wellington.

The new plan would work alongside the Urban Form and Transport Initiative to develop, test and design solutions for the city's main transportation issues, so that feasible options could be discussed with the community.

The priorities of the plan include identifying solutions for the Turret Rd, 15th Avenue, Route K corridor and the Hewletts Rd, Maunganui Rd, Totara St sub-area.

The cost of delivering the Transport System Network Plan was estimated at $2.5-3.0 million.

Tauranga City Council was now working with the Transport Agency to develop the scope of the project and the opportunity for National Land Transport Fund co-investment.

The net cost involved for the council would be loan-funded in the 2019/20 year and repaid over a 10-year period.

Designing and delivering an efficient transport network was one of the most significant issues facing Tauranga, Jones said.

Council consideration for these plans will be discussed next year.