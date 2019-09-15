The Ford National Hockey League tournament is under way in Tauranga, giving locals a golden opportunity to see the country's best players in action.

The event, which started on Saturday and finishes this Sunday at the Tauranga Hockey Centre, sees the best men and women from eight New Zealand regions battle for national honours.

The Midlands men and women, playing in front of their home crowd, had mixed results on the opening day.

The women held on for a 1-0 win over Capital. Coach Reiner Vellinga said the result was pleasing despite his side not playing their best hockey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"All

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.