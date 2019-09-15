The Ford National Hockey League tournament is under way in Tauranga, giving locals a golden opportunity to see the country's best players in action.

The event, which started on Saturday and finishes this Sunday at the Tauranga Hockey Centre, sees the best men and women from eight New Zealand regions battle for national honours.

The Midlands men and women, playing in front of their home crowd, had mixed results on the opening day.

The women held on for a 1-0 win over Capital. Coach Reiner Vellinga said the result was pleasing despite his side not playing their best hockey.

Advertisement

"All the Black Sticks Oceania Cup players are on restricted minutes because they are still recovering so some of them have to sit out some pool games. We sat out three [against Capital] and we missed their quality but we're therefore even more happy with the win."

He said the NHL was always a tough tournament but this year could be the most competitive yet.

"This is my fourth year of NHL and I think this might be the strongest I've seen. Everybody is at the similar ability. It's absolutely exciting, there will be some really good games and it will bring the best out of everybody, especially as the tournament progresses."

Midland's Shiloh Gloyn looks to evade her Northland opponents. Photo / George Novak

The key to succeeding in the tournament was to gel quickly, Vellinga said.

"We haven't been together on the turf much yet. They just need to find each other and gel together."

Meanwhile, the Midlands men went down 3-2 in a hard fought encounter against Canterbury on Saturday. Coach Mark Borgers said every game at the tournament was tough.

"We started that game with the wrong mindset, the wrong mental focus. But after being 2-0 down we recovered well and got back to 2-all. Unfortunately we conceded at the end.

"The team is confident, we know what we can do and we know what we're good at. The challenge you have is performing under pressure and knowing how to direct your thoughts, feelings and emotions to get the result."

Advertisement

Gemma McCaw runs into space for Midlands. Photo / George Novak

He said, win or lose, the most important thing was that the team made progress throughout the tournament.

"I see it personally as a development tournament. Of course, you want to perform, but for me the process leads to the results. If I work well with the players in the process and they develop then surely the results will be better.

"On paper, we don't have any Black Sticks and the other teams do but as a team we're strong."

Hockey New Zealand events manager Richard Palmer said the tournament was a great opportunity for Tauranga locals to see New Zealand's top talent in action with most of the men's and women's Black Sticks in action.

"Standard wise, apart from international matches, you're not going to get a better quality of hockey. This is top level. The Black Sticks women have qualified for the Olympics after beating Australia in the Oceania Cup recently, the majority of them are playing."

Midlands' Frances Davies in action during the Ford National Hockey League in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

The Black Sticks men in particular have plenty to play for.

"The men are yet to qualify but will be playing against Korea in qualifying matches in November and quite a lot of those men are playing this week as well, working towards that. The selectors are here to name a final squad for those very important two games."

Palmer said Capital were the defending champions in the men's tournament and North Harbour in the women's but it was hard to pick a favourite this year. Last year, the Midlands men finished sixth and the women, who boast 11 players with international experience, were third.

"In recent years it's been shared around a little bit. It's very hard to pick this year, there's probably three or four teams in each gender who you'd think, if everything goes right, they could actually win it.

"People have commented already that there seems to be an upswing in the level of hockey already. There are people playing to impress and eager for a national title."

The event also includes the National Seniors Tournament.

"Basically what that is, is the regions obviously put their best players in the NHL teams and then the players who don't make those can represent the associations they belong to in the National Seniors Tournament.

"We have 23 teams, 13 in the men and 10 in the women, competing for those National Seniors titles which are essentially the national association titles."

Midlands Hockey Schedules at the Ford National Hockey League:

Men:

Saturday, September 14: 4.15pm v Canterbury.

Sunday, September 15: 4pm v North Harbour.

Tuesday, September 17: 7.30pm v Southern.

Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19: Crossover games.

Saturday, September 21: Semifinals.

Sunday September 22: Finals.

Women:

Saturday, September 14: 6.30pm v Capital.

Sunday, September 15: 3.45pm v Northland.

Monday, September 16: 7.30pm v Central.

Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19: Crossover games.

Saturday, September 21: Semifinals.

Sunday September 22: Finals.