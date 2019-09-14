One of the hardest challenges in sport is shaking off the disappointment of losing a semifinal and getting up for a third place playoff.

Bay of Plenty Toa learned that the hard way, finishing fourth in the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under-19 Tournament after a 34-7 hammering at the hands of Wellington in Taupō on Saturday.

The defending champions put their hearts and souls into the semifinal against Canterbury on Wednesday, which they narrowly lost 16-14. That match clearly took it out of them as they struggled for continuity against Wellington, countless handling errors in the second half proving costly.

The first half was a good arm wrestle, Bay of Plenty halfback Jack Hollinshead running in the first try of the match after a scintillating run by first five Bailey Gordon.

Wellington hit back with a converted try of their own as well as two penalties to lead 13-7 at halftime.

In the second half, the floodgates opened. Bay of Plenty struggled to hold onto the ball and Wellington took the opportunity with both hands, running in another three converted tries to win 34-7.

Rotorua first five Bailey Gordon makes a run for Bay of Plenty Toa against Wellington. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Toa head coach James Porter said it was always hard to play in a third place playoff.

"The reality is you have to try and find a way to get the boys up for it - there's disappointment and hurt there. Although we tried our best, I don't think the boys really got over that disappointment and it was evident in the second half when it got really tough for them.

"To their credit, they fought right to the last whistle and that's all you can ask for as a coach."

He said the experience would be vital to the development of the young players.

"That's part of life, you win some games, you lose some games. What's important is what happens next and hopefully we do the right thing, get up and fight again.

"There were a few who really put their hands up this week and those names will start to filter through. We've got three who have already been named in the māori under-18s for next week so they're excited and we're expecting to see a few names on the New Zealand under-20 list as well."

Bay of Plenty Toa players react to a penalty. Photo / Getty Images

Porter was full of praise for the tournament which saw almost 400 of New Zealand's most promising rugby players come together to compete.

"Every year the coaching gets better, the groups get better. There's analysts here, there's nutritionists here, it's as professional as you're going to find outside of Super Rugby.

"It's an outstanding week for the young men, their development and rugby as a whole. We love it and we're looking forward to next year."

Meanwhile, Canterbury claimed the Graham Mourie Cup with a 26-17 victory over Auckland in the final.

The victory was built on a solid forwards performance, with Canterbury prop Fletcher Newell rewarded as Player of the Tournament.

Taranaki were dominant in the Sir Michael Jones Trophy Final, Ricco Falaniko scored two tries, while Josh Jacomb kicked 12 points, he finished as the tournament's top points scorer on 52 from across the three match days.

Jock Hobbs Memorial - Day Three Results

Championship

Northland 45 Southland 18

North Harbour 29 Tasman 17

Counties Manukau 52 Heartland 20

Taranaki 52 Hawke's Bay 25

Premiership

Waikato 36 Auckland Development 19

Otago 17 Manawatu 3

Wellington 34 Bay of Plenty 7

Canterbury 26 Auckland 17

Final Placings

1st Canterbury

2nd Auckland

3rd Wellington

4th Bay of Plenty

5th Otago

6th Manawatu

7th Waikato

8th Auckland Development

9th Taranaki

10th Hawke's Bay

11th North Harbour

12th Tasman

13th Counties Manukau

14th Heartland

15th Northland

16th Southland

Top Try Scorers

Four tries: Jamahl Hapi, Josh Jacomb, Milliennium Sanerivi (Taranaki), Saul Lewis, Bailey Tautau (Tasman), Ioane Moananu, Larenz Tupaea-Thomsen (Counties Manukau).

Top Points Scorers

52: Josh Jacomb (Taranaki)

38: Zarn Sullivan (Auckland)

37: Cameron Roigard (Counties Manukau)

32: Larenz Tupaea-Thomsen (Counties Manukau)

22: Campbell Morgan-Parata (Tasman)