

Tauranga Boys College's hockey turf is now known as the Gemming Turf in memory of a beloved teacher and the contribution he and his family have made to sport.

Logan Gemming died at Fergusson Park in Tauranga on January 20. He had been kitesurfing when he became caught by a gust of wind and crashed. Gemming's death sent shockwaves through the school's community. He had been a much loved physical education and health teacher, plus a Year 11 dean.

Today, at a poignant emotional ceremony, the hockey turf's new name was unveiled by Logan's mother Gillian Gemming, his wife Kylie and their three boys Fletcher, 6, Fergus, 8, and Eaton, 3.

A large crowd gathered for the naming of Tauranga Boys College's Gemming Turf. Photo / George Novak

A huge number of past old boys from college, present members of the school and Tauranga hockey communities were in attendance including some of Logan's friends.

Advertisement

Long-time friend Wayne Gribble said Logan represented the best of what hockey was at Tauranga Boys College, and what the school could produce.

"He was a dedicated outstanding player, intelligent and athletic, and a strong team man, who achieved great things as coach of the college's First XI team.

"Logan I know you will be proudly observing today, but you will be struggling in your humbleness to accept that what you gave this place cannot be measured in its quantum. What I do know is your part in Tauranga Boys College hockey history will never be forgotten," he said.

Gribble told the crowd he thanked the Gemming family, particularly Logan and Gillian, for their service, sacrifice, passion and belief in the school's young men.

"I can think of nothing more proper than to name this place the Gemming Turf."

Gillian Gemming had been the director of hockey at the college for 25 years.

Through tears, she thanked people for their incredible support to the family since Logan's death.

"It's been really hard," she said.

Advertisement

College principal Robert Mangan said it was fitting to rename the sports facility the Gemming Turf due to the family's huge contribution to the college and its community over many years.

"The Gemming family name is synonymous with service and Logan, you epitomised all the qualities of a good man and you are dearly missed," he said.

The tragic death of Logan, who Mangan taught in 1998 and later employed as one of his teachers, was something he and the school community still felt deeply, he said.

Tauranga Boys College is naming its hockey turf after Logan Gemming. His mother Gillian Gemming says "thank you". Photo / George Novak

Mangan paid tribute to Gillian Gemming's efforts and also those of her husband and Logan's dad John.

First XI hockey team member Benjamin McManus, 16, said the ceremony had been "really touching".

"When I heard what they were going to name the turf, I thought it was a great idea. Mr Gemming [Logan] spent a lot of extra time coaching us and mentoring us.

"He was truly a great coach, and a good man and we'll all miss Mr Gemming."