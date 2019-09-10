Emergency services are working to get to an injured person on Moturiki (Leisure) Island, off Mount Main Beach.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was called just after 3pm to help a person on a track with moderate injuries.

It was unclear at this stage what the cause of the injuries were.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were called to assist ambulance.

He said the crews walked from the Mount Maunganui Surf Club to Moturiki Island with a stokes basket to help bring the patient back to shore.

Police were also assisting.

