The pros and cons of free parking in Tauranga's main shopping areas were explored in a workshop analyzing the impact of parking in and around the city today.

A report into the city's parking situation, focusing on shopping areas in Tauranga's city centre and downtown Mount Maunganui, was presented to elected members in council chambers.

Transport consultancy group MRCagney told elected members this afternoon offering free parking was not necessarily the best solution to alleviating the city's perceived parking woes.

Pitfalls of free car parking included fewer people shopping in the area due to lack of car park turnover, fewer available car parks and fewer incentives for people to use alternative modes of transport and contributing to congestion.

Consultant Stuart Crosswell said it was about creating vibrancy in the city centre.

"You could have a car park delivering one person per day, or that car park could deliver five to six people per day, you tend to get more vibrancy and economic vitality in a city centre."

Consultant Jenson Varghese said the economics of consumers varied from drivers to walkers to cyclists. Those shoppers who did not drive tended to visit more shops and bought more compared to people who drove.

"While parking is a critical part of town and a critical part of business, it is not the only critical factor."

Elected members were told they should aim for an 85 per cent occupancy rate of car parks.

"While there is a perceived need for parking and a perceived shortage of parking, as the city grows … you will face challenges or opportunities to inject new life and new spaces into your city centre," Varghese said.

Councillor Bill Grainger asked how the likes of Tauranga's CBD or downtown Mount Maunganui could compete compared to shopping centres such at Tauranga Crossing or Bayfair, which offer free parking for shoppers.

Varghese said free parking was not necessarily the answer and reiterated the aim for an 85 per cent occupancy rate. He believed this could be done by charging people for parking. He also said the shoppers frequenting the outlying shopping centres were a different type of shopper to those which visit the CBD.

The matter will now be passed on to the Tauranga Urban Form and Transport Initiative.