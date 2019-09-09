Safety improvement work has begun on State Highway 2 from Waihī to Ōmokoroa today.

NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell said work will begin after the tree and vegetation removal is finished which is expected to be by the end of this week.

"The work being carried out is road widening and is part of the safety improvements project that started between Trig Rd and Anthenree Gorge mid-2019," Campbell said.

Motorists will see excavators, heavy trucks and earth moving equipment and the road shoulder will be closed during this time.

However, there will be no lane closures as the work will be off to the side of the road.

"We ask motorists travelling through the site during this time to slow down as there will a reduction in speed through the site to ensure the safety of the work crews and all road users," Campbell said.

The work will take around four months to complete.

The Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.