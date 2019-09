The time to swoop in for earlybird tickets to Tauranga Arts Festival is now.

Time is running out to take advantage of Tauranga Arts Festival's earlybird ticket offer which sees full price and student tickets discounted for most shows, and also includes Speaker day passes.

The offer ends at 5pm on Friday.

Tickets are available from Baycourt box office or through the festival website.

This year's festival runs from October 24 to November 3.