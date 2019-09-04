Oropi Rd has been reduced to one lane due to a sinkhole reopening.

The sinkhole, which first opened up July 31, had temporarily been fixed however it was believed the recent rain, combined with increased streamflow and the high tide had caused the temporary repair to partially erode.

The sinkhole on Oropi Rd. Photo / Supplied

Traffic management was currently directing traffic with a start/stop system in place to allow vehicles to travel in both directions.

The hole is located on Oropi Rd between Cheyne Rd and Oropi Stream Bridge

The sinkhole on Oropi Rd. Photo / Supplied

Morning commuters are advised to take care and to leave early to allow for potential delays.

Geotechnical engineers will assess the site today and updates will be provided when available.