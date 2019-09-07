The priorities and preferences of candidates running in this year's local body elections have been revealed.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce has released its 2019 candidates survey in which each nominee in the running for a seat on Tauranga City Council was asked what they had to offer.

Each candidate was asked what they would be most proud to have achieved, if successful, by the end of the 2019 to 2022 triennium. Mayoral candidates presented themselves in different lights, with the focus going on being "inclusive" and respectful, having a business and governance background or by being "caring, collegial and confident". Others promised to "break the machine".

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless. Photo / File

Mayoral candidates listed their priorities as transport and roading, tourism, waste management, water infrastructure, housing, community partnerships, stopping bullying, and addressing homelessness.

Incumbent Greg Brownless said he had "unfinished business" and his first priority would be the city's transport infrastructure, followed by housing. Brownless, who has also served as a councillor for 15 years, said he led by example and ran inclusive meetings, respecting democratic processes.

He took the opportunity to say his first term as mayor had been as much about addressing performance and leading real change.

"Acknowledging mistakes is not a weakness and rather than hiding problems, I tell it like it is."

Tauranga Deputy Mayor, Kelvin Clout. Photo / File

When asked what he had done for the community already, newcomer Tenby Powell said his contribution had not just been local but at more of a national and international level which had been "significant to the small business community in New Zealand".

Powell said through his chairman and director background he had intimate knowledge of business proposals to ensure he made measured decisions. If elected, Powell promised to establish within his first 100 days a working group to engage with the city's business leaders to establish their needs.

He said, if successful, he would be most proud of transforming the council into a responsive, efficient and trusted organisation and creating greater regional co-operation.

Deputy mayor and councillor of six years Kelvin Clout listed more priorities than any other candidate, with upgrading the city's water treatment plants, recycling and ensuring land for future schools and medical services at the top of the list.

Mayoral candidate Tenby Powell. Photo / File

Clout separately listed eight roading projects which he said were his transport priorities. Completing the Tauranga Northern Link was Number 1.

Clout described himself as "caring, collegial and confident" as well as "pro-business and pro-development".

Andrew Hollis said he would like to see roads around Tauranga opened up and "the only reason 15th Ave is not four lanes is a lack of guts from previous councils".

Tauranga mayoral candidate Andrew Hollis. Photo / File

"My goal is to take my enjoyment of helping people into council and help to really fix the things that people need to be fixed so they can just get on with their day".

Infrastructure "and who pays for it" was a key priority for Chris Stokes.

"TCC needs to partner with developers, iwi and private groups or individuals. We all have a vested interest in ensuring our city is ready for the growth that is imminent."

Mayoral candidate Chris Stokes. Photo / File

John Robson said restoring faith and trust, and financial management to the council was important.

"Fixing the bloody 'machine' is #1 [sic] for me.

"... failing to plan is planning to fail, so, if not clear already, the sub-region needs a plan - which is driven by quality analysis, and not simply designed to appeal to the government of the day, because governments change."

Mayoral candidate John Robson. Photo / File

Jos Nagles' focus was largely on sustainable public transport, He was also keen to reduce bureaucratic paperwork.

"Every building permit does not have to be an encyclopaedia of repeated full standards."

Mayoral candidate Jos Nagles. Photo / Supplied

Responses from mayoral candidates Murray Guy, RangiMarie Kingi and Les Wallen were not available.