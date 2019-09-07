The priorities and preferences of candidates running in this year's local body elections have been revealed.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce has released its 2019 candidates survey in which each nominee in the running for a seat on Tauranga City Council was asked what they had to offer.

Each candidate was asked what they would be most proud to have achieved, if successful, by the end of the 2019 to 2022 triennium. Mayoral candidates presented themselves in different lights, with the focus going on being "inclusive" and respectful, having a business and governance background or by being "caring, collegial and confident".

