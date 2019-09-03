Severe weather is set to strike the Bay of Plenty tonight, with some councils battening down the hatches to prepare.

MetService today upgraded their severe weather watch to a warning for the Western and Eastern Bay of Plenty and for Rotorua.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight to 3pm tomorrow.

Around 80 to 120mm of rain is expected to fall, with the biggest downpours expected overnight and tomorrow morning. Thunderstorms are possible.



The rain band you can see over Northland in the radar image is set to intensify & sink south during today with heavy rain watches in force from Northland through to western Bay of Plenty. If you are in these areas keep updated with the latest rain radar https://t.co/prKU7O2R01^AC pic.twitter.com/h3FTbEvosL — MetService (@MetService) September 2, 2019

King tides have also been forecast, which coupled with strong north-easterly winds could lead to coastal inundation in places.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said New Zealand would say goodbye to the calm weather experienced over the past few days as the low moves to the northeast, spreading rain over the country this week.

A Western Bay of Plenty Council spokeswoman said teams were out all day yesterday checking systems in preparedness for heavy downpours.

She said residents should check drains and culverts and if they spot any blockages to report it to the council.

The public is advised to call emergency services for any house flooding and head to the council's website for further information.

A spokeswoman from the Tauranga City Council said people should ensure their roof gutters are clear and in good order and they have a good supply of sandbags if their property is prone to flooding.

She said the council's contractors had crews ready to assist when necessary.

A spokeswoman from the Rotorua Lakes Council said they were monitoring the weather closely and had been preparing for downpours.

These preparations included inspection of critical stormwater systems, lowering of wastewater storage pond levels and monitoring of reports of surface flooding, slips and treefalls.

She said they will also monitor rain gauges and water levels in Rotorua's waterways and will alert council to rising water levels that may require the community to be alerted or any emergency action to be taken.

TODAY'S FORECAST:

Tauranga - Cloudy periods. Rain developing afternoon, possibly heavy later. High of 16C, low of 13C.

Rotorua - Cloudy. Rain developing afternoon, possibly heavy later. High of 13C, low of 10C.

Whakatane - Cloudy periods. Rain developing afternoon, possibly heavy later. High of 16C, low of 12C.