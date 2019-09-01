Western Bay of Plenty residents need not worry if they see armed police in their area today.

The Bay of Plenty Armed Offenders Squads (AOS) will be conducting a training camp in the Western Bay of Plenty.

According to the Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police facebook page, the four-day training camp will include exercises held at locations throughout the area.

"During this time, we would like to reassure members of the public that they should not be alarmed if they notice members of the AOS working in the area at various locations."

Steps have been taken to reduce noise and risk and the impact to members of the public will be minimal, they said.

If there are concerns, please contact Senior Sergeant Logan Marsh of the WBOP Police at lmh432@police.govt.nz.