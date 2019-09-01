The 2019 Festival of Architecture is set to begin in the coming weeks with events happening across the city.

The festival will run from September 19 to 26 and aimed to investigate the role of architecture in improving the quality of life in New Zealand's towns and cities.

Co-ordinated by the New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA), the city will see events including a cultural tour of the Waikato University local campus and a Tauranga architectural movie night.

The opening festival will see keynote speakers from Auckland Council present at a public event called 'City Making and the Value of Urban Design Panels' on September 20 at the Tauranga Art Gallery.

Advertisement

A total of six events are currently planned for the week and more information can be found on the Festival of Architecture website.