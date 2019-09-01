The lives of those lost at sea were honoured in a touching and heartfelt tribute today.

Soldiers and sailors old and new mixed with dignitaries at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to commemorate Merchant Navy Day.

Captain Ken Camp said the day was one where people remembered all mariners who lost their lives in World War I and World War II.

"You have Anzac Day and others but the Merchant Navy don't have any resting place except for the bottom of the ocean. So the British Government decided a few years ago that the Merchant navy needed recognising and one by one, the Commonwealth countries picked up on it."

Camp said Tauranga had been honouring the day each year for about eight years.

Formalities included a flag bearer ceremony involving Tauranga's combined forces cadets; tributes from the Australian and British high commissions; and readings from Mayor Greg Brownless, Angie Warren-Clark MP and Tamati Coffey MP.

Many people who attended were former Merchant Navy sailors, Camp said.

"They all have memories."

Captain Ken Camp pays tribute to fellow sailors at Merchant Navy Day commemorations. Photo / George Novak

"It's remembering those who gave their lives and it's a case of trying to remind people the Merchant Navy is still in operation today. We can't highlight that enough.

"We are the hidden force. This is one way of recognising the Merchant Navy."