Get your cash at the ready, millennial music lovers.

Tauranga Arts Festival is offering a 30:30:30 deal to two shows from 8am today.

People aged under 30 have 30 hours to book $30 tickets to singer-songwriter Reb Fountain or multi-media show A Synthesized Universe.

Tauranga Arts Festival performer Reb Fountain. Photo / Supplied

The offer runs from 8am on August 30 to 1pm on August 31 and sees tickets discounted by $11 each.

Earlybird ticketing, including student earlybird ($15 to these two shows), ends on September 13.

Tauranga Arts Festival performer Anthonie Tonnon. Photo / Supplied

Festival tickets from Baycourt or via the festival website, taurangafestival.co.nz

Reb Fountain

October 24, 8:30pm

Carrus Crystal Palace

A pre-eminent singer and performer, Reb has for years been the musicians' secret. She has performed with Neil Finn, The Eastern, The Warratahs, Marlon Williams, Don McGlashan, Finn Andrews/The Veils, Tami Neilson and Julia Deans.

Adam McGrath (The Eastern) describes her as Lucky Strike-cool and Jamesons-raw, with a voice born of fire and river run, mountain strong and feather soft.

Her release Hopeful and Hopeless is, according to some, the most perfect EP ever made. It won the Tui for Best Country Album/Artist 2018 and Reb took out the APRA Best Country Song 2018 for its title track.

A Synthesized Universe

Performed By Anthonie Tonnon with Erica Sklenars

October 26, 8pm

An immersive experience, A Synthesized Universe combines live music with custom animation, otherworldly video manipulations, and a flight through the known universe.

Singer-songwriter Anthonie Tonnon originally developed this work for a planetarium, working with animator Andrew Charlton and Otago Museum. In this newly expanded version, he has incorporated the holographic-like techniques of video and installation artist, Erica Sklenars, aka Lady Lazerlight.

Throughout the show, Tonnon and his visual operator perform together in real time, with room for improvisation. A Synthesized Universe is Tonnon's own charmed blend of science, surreal storytelling and physical movement, combined with Charlton's animations and Sklenars' distortion of visual reality, making for a multi-sensory experience.