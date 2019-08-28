A "well-involved" car fire was put out by fire fighters over night in Tauriko.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of a car on fire at 1.50am on Silkwood Way.

He said the car was "well-involved" when they arrived at the scene but it was contained to the car.

There was no one with the car when emergency services arrived.

A police media spokeswoman said the person who called emergency services had seen people in the area earlier.

She said police were following these leads and making enquiries.