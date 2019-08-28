Meet the Mayoral Candidates 2019 Posted by Tauranga Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, 27 August 2019

The MC for tonight's Chamber of Commerce meet the mayoral candidates event has a red card and a yellow at the ready.

While the event has not been billed as a debate, with nine of the 10 candidates expected and some of Tauranga's biggest issues up for discussion, MC Matt Cowley, the chamber's chief executive, is ready to referee if necessary.

An almost full house of close to 200 people is watching the event in Baycourt's X-space, with another group watching the livestream nearby at Our Place.

Each candidate will be given a couple of minutes to introduce themselves before answering quickfire questions.

Next each will have 90 questions each to answer a short series of key questions they have not seen.

Later, they will answer questions from the audience.

The audience includes other election candidates, political stalwarts and a diverse collection of Tauranga people, young and not-so-young.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

Candidate list

Les Wallen

Tenby Powell

Greg Brownless

Kelvin Clout

Andrew Hollis

John Robson

Christopher Stokes

Murray Guy

RangiMarie Kingi

Jos Nagels (not attending)