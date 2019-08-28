The MC for tonight's Chamber of Commerce meet the mayoral candidates event has a red card and a yellow at the ready.
While the event has not been billed as a debate, with nine of the 10 candidates expected and some of Tauranga's biggest issues up for discussion, MC Matt Cowley, the chamber's chief executive, is ready to referee if necessary.
An almost full house of close to 200 people is watching the event in Baycourt's X-space, with another group watching the livestream nearby at Our Place.
Each candidate will be given a couple of minutes to introduce themselves before answering quickfire questions.
Next each will have 90 questions each to answer a short series of key questions they have not seen.
Later, they will answer questions from the audience.
The audience includes other election candidates, political stalwarts and a diverse collection of Tauranga people, young and not-so-young.
Candidate list
Les Wallen
Tenby Powell
Greg Brownless
Kelvin Clout
Andrew Hollis
John Robson
Christopher Stokes
Murray Guy
RangiMarie Kingi
Jos Nagels (not attending)