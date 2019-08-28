Pukehina Beach residents are being urged to vigilantly monitor their dogs and keep them on a leash while on the beach after a dog attacked a seal pup.

This comes as five dead seal pups were found washed up on Pukehina Beach yesterday.

This morning, a Pukehina Beach resident witnessed a dog attack on a lone seal pup on the southern end of Pukehina Beach, according to a Western Bay of Plenty District Council spokesperson.

The resident alerted the dog's owner that his pet was attacking the pup.

The dog's owner was on a quad bike riding ahead of the dog so he did not see the attack on the seal.

The council spokesperson said the owner returned to pull the dog off before letting it go again, at which point the dog returned to attack the pup.

Eventually, the man chained the dog and left the beach, while the pup was seen going back into the ocean.

The council spokesperson said it was unclear whether the five dead seal pups found on the beach died due to dog attacks or other unknown reasons.

The council is urging people to watch their dogs and keep them on a leash when on the beach.

