A rider who crashed their motorbike in Paengaroa has been taken to Tauranga Hospital after sustaining moderate to serious injuries.

A police communication spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash on State Highway 33 near Allport Rd about 12.40 pm today.

The motorcyclist, who received moderate to serious injuries after crashing off their bike, was taken to Tauranga Hospital but exact details of the injuries were unknown, she said.

It is understood the crash scene has now been cleared.