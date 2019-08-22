The search for three men involved in an aggravated robbery in Katikati where a couple were threatened with a knife and handgun featured on Police Ten-7 last night.

Police said a seaside dinner in Katikati came to an "abrupt end" when a couple were confronted by a group of men holding weapons.

The robbery took place at Beach Rd Boat Ramp on June 15 at about 1am.

A car pulled up behind the couple who were parked up near the boat ramp. Two men got out and threatened the couple with a knife and handgun before demanding their phones and wallets.

A third man appeared on the scene and left with the group.

Police said the couple were lucky to escape unharmed given there was a knife and firearm involved.

Katikati Aggravated Robbery If you've got a tip off, call 0800 107 INFO to speak with Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police If you need a refresher on this week's cases, check out the Police website where you can also message the OCs www.police.govt.nz/stolenwanted/ten7 Posted by Police Ten 7 on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

The vehicle was described as a white or creamy coloured vehicle, possibly a Honda Jazz.

At around 4am on the same morning, one of the victim's phones was found on Kaitemako Rd in Welcome Bay.

Perpetrator descriptions

Male with a knife

- Māori

- Approximately 184cm

- Described as "quite fat"

- 25 to 30 years old

- Moustache with short black hair

- Wearing a black hoodie with a black bandanna

Male with firearm

- Māori

- Just over 184cm

- 25 to 30

- Short dark brown hair

- "Paler" complexion compared to the two other males

Other male

- Māori

- Approximately 189 cm

- "Skinny and lanky build"

- Black hoodie with strings tied in a bow

- Leather Black Power vest

Source: New Zealand Police