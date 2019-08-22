The search for three men involved in an aggravated robbery in Katikati where a couple were threatened with a knife and handgun featured on Police Ten-7 last night.
Police said a seaside dinner in Katikati came to an "abrupt end" when a couple were confronted by a group of men holding weapons.
The robbery took place at Beach Rd Boat Ramp on June 15 at about 1am.
A car pulled up behind the couple who were parked up near the boat ramp. Two men got out and threatened the couple with a knife and handgun before demanding their phones and wallets.
A third man appeared on the scene and left with the group.
Police said the couple were lucky to escape unharmed given there was a knife and firearm involved.
The vehicle was described as a white or creamy coloured vehicle, possibly a Honda Jazz.
At around 4am on the same morning, one of the victim's phones was found on Kaitemako Rd in Welcome Bay.
Perpetrator descriptions
Male with a knife
- Māori
- Approximately 184cm
- Described as "quite fat"
- 25 to 30 years old
- Moustache with short black hair
- Wearing a black hoodie with a black bandanna
Male with firearm
- Māori
- Just over 184cm
- 25 to 30
- Short dark brown hair
- "Paler" complexion compared to the two other males
Other male
- Māori
- Approximately 189 cm
- "Skinny and lanky build"
- Black hoodie with strings tied in a bow
- Leather Black Power vest
Source: New Zealand Police