A heavy rain watch is still in place for the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The watch was in place for the region from 11pm last night to 11am today, with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms expected.

In Rotorua, heavy rainfall was expected from 8am with 18mm expected within two hours.

Ongoing rain and showers were forecast for both Thursday and Friday in the area.

Rainfall was expected to be more spread out in Tauranga this morning, with the highest amount expected between 6am and 8am.

Around 15mm of rainfall was forecast from 8am until about midday.

Tomorrow will see a decent amount of rainfall throughout the day and possible hail and thunderstorms. Heavy showers were expected to continue into Friday.

FORECAST:

Rotorua -

Today: Morning rain expected. High of 12C, low of 6C.

Tomorrow: Showers, chance thunderstorms and hail. High of 13C, low of 7C.

Friday: Rain, possibly heavy, easing to showers later. High of 13C, low of 3C.

Tauranga -

Today: Morning rain, clearing in the afternoon. High of 15C, low of 9C

Tomorrow: Showers, chance thunderstorms and hail. High of 15C, low of 9C

Friday: Rain, possibly heavy, easing to showers later. High of 16C, low of 7C.