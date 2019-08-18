Tauranga City Council is calling for the community's feedback on plans to accommodate growth in Tauranga central throughout the Te Papa peninsula.

The council is asking people to take a short survey and come along to one of the public information sessions, set to take place in August and September, about the Te Papa project.

In a written statement, the council said it was seeking public feedback to help shape the future of the area from Barkes Corner to the city centre.

Te Papa peninsula. Photo / Supplied

"The Te Papa project is about planning for the future of this area in terms of housing, parks, public places and transport as well as the investment that will be needed to support healthy growth,"

"This strategy will inform changes to the City Plan, encourage public investment in amenities, infrastructure and initiatives through the Long-term Plan and encourage private investment and development in the area."

Community feedback events

August 24

Daniels in the Park, Memorial Park, 53 Eleventh Ave. Starts at 1pm (1.5 hour session)



August 26

The Kollective, 17th Avenue. Starts at 6pm (1.5 hour session)



August 27

Greerton Library, 139 Greerton Road. Starts at 5pm (1.5 hour session)



August 28

New Zealand Sign Language interpreter will be at this event

The Kollective, 17th Avenue. Starts at 6pm (1.5 hour session)



August 29

Tauranga Club, Level 5, Devonport Towers, 72 Devonport Road. Starts at 7am (1.5 hour session)



August 29

New Zealand Sign Language interpreter will be at this event

Saint Peters in the City, 130 Spring Street. Starts at 1.30pm (1.5 hour session)



September 15 – open day

Anzac Park, Gate Pa, come along any time between 10am – 2pm.

There will be food, music and activities.