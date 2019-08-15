The Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector Poto Williams is in town today to speak at a launch of research into waiting times for social services in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Around 75 people attended the launch of local social agency SocialLink's research at The Kollective this morning.

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector Poto Williams. Photo / Andrew Warner

The research involved reports and videos which were produced to raise awareness of social issues in the Western Bay of Plenty and to better understand the social sector, according to SocialLink.

The research looked into the waiting times and the length of waiting lists of social service providers in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The research was conducted through a survey.