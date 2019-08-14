A woman and her 3-year-old daughter have been reported missing from Mount Maunganui.

Police are asking for help in locating 27-year-old Hazel Phillips and her 3-year-old daughter, Lexi, who were reported missing late last night.

Police and Hazel's family have concerns for their welfare.

Hazel was last seen driving a white 1999 Toyota Corolla, registration YN4180.

Advertisement

She was last seen wearing a purple jumper and purple pyjama pants.

Anyone who sees Hazel or her car is asked to get in touch with Police immediately by calling 111.