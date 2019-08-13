Funding for a replacement vehicle through Western Bay of Plenty District Council's community grants has thrilled the Waihī Beach Community Patrol Group.

The district council has granted $10,000 from this year's community matching fund to replace the group's current vehicle, a Daihatsu Terios, which is nearing the end of its useful life.

Treasurer Rhys Pearson said a younger vehicle would help save the rising costs of the old vehicle which had served the group well for several years and was originally donated by TrustPower.

"Community Patrol is an integral part of Waihī Beach, serving as the eyes and ears of for local police and for the residents," Pearson said.

He said the vehicle was the greatest asset for group members.

"It enables us to patrol the community regularly and, in the peak summer season, we are extremely busy ensuring that all holiday makers are kept safer, that properties are secure and that when we see anything out of the ordinary happening we can report it to the police."

Local Constable Harley North supported the group's application for a community matching fund grant and said the group provides valuable additional safety and security to residents at the beach including Athenree and Bowentown.

"The patrol has a very close relationship with local police through guidance, training and operational effectiveness.

"A marked, overt vehicle with the group's official signage is a primary crime fighting tool of an effective community patrol."