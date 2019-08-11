The climb to Mount Maunganui's Mauao summit and a trek around the Lake Tikitapu has been rated as one of the best walks in New Zealand.

AA Traveller has released its new Must-Do's Walking Guide and Must-Do's Cycling Guide, covering the country's best spots to hike and ride.

The walk around Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake) has been heralded as one of New Zealand's best. Photo / File

AA Traveller editor Kath Webster said while getting outdoors might not be top of mind in August, the new guides featured plenty of walks and cycle trails suitable for all seasons.

"Urban walks such as the Auckland Foreshore Heritage Walk and the Harbourside Path in Dunedin are just as good to do on a winter's day. The Rainbow Falls Walk and Hatea Loop Walkway in Northland are also very doable in winter, and if you get a clear day, Mt Maunganui (Mauao) Summit Walk is beautiful."

Rotorua's Blue Lake, also known as Lake Tiktapu, the Karangahake Gorge, Rotorua Walkway and the Great Lake Walkway in Taupō also feature.

The Must-Do's Cycling Guide meanwhile covers in detail the 22 Great Rides on Nga Haerenga The New Zealand Cycle Trail, "Heartland Rides" which link the Great Rides, and a range of "beyond-the-saddle" journey ideas.

Karangahake Gorge offers short and longer bush walks. Photo / File

Safety is a key component of both guides, with details such as terrain, fitness level required and best times to walk covered in the walking guide; and New Zealand road rules and safety tips for cyclists covered in the cycling guide. The guides also feature maps, track and trail overviews, local tips and highlights, and information on places to stay.

It is the first time AA Traveller has given the "Must-Do's" stamp to its guides.

"Our 101 Must-Do's campaign was so popular over summer, with Kiwis ticking off 'Must-Do's' in their backyard that we've decided to make all our guides 'Must-Do's'. We're also planning North Island and South Island Must-Do guides," Webster said.

The Must-Do's Walking Guide and Must-Do's Cycling Guide are available free at AA Centres, DOC Visitor Centres, i-SITEs, airports and many accommodation, attraction and tour operators. Electronic versions are also available here.