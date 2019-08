Have you seen Te Peri Taikato and Arlene Rouse?

Police are searching for 26-year-old Te Peri David Taikato and 35-year-old Arlene Teatapo Rouse, who both have warrants to arrest.

Both are believed to be in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Western BOP Police urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.