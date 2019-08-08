Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is in town tonight to speak at a public meeting.

The event at the Tauranga Yacht Club is being hosted by Clayton Mitchell, NZ First MP based in Tauranga.

The New Zealand First leader planned to speak on a number of topics, including the economy, the Ihumātao protests, and the Oranga Tamariki uplifts.

Peters said the New Zealand economy was performing well, despite economists claiming otherwise, pointing to the 3.9 per cent unemployment rate, an 11-year low.

He said the latest growth figures showed that New Zealand was outperforming Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan.

He took aim at the Opposition's cancer drug funding and cancer agency announcement, saying it was a backpedal on the party's previous scorn of establishing an agency.

On the Ihumātao protests, he said the occupation was built on misinformation and most protestors were not mana whenua.

He said it had been sensationalised in the media, shooting down claims it was this generation's "Bastion Point moment" and saying divisions within Māoridom over the issue had been glossed over.

Peters said the Oranga Tamariki uplifts rhetoric was ill-informed and there should be no apologies when it uplifted a child from an abusive or dangerous environment.