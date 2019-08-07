A 34-year-old man has appeared in Tauranga District Court today after police allegedly found him taking a nap in his car with a stash of firearms.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to check on a man who appeared to be asleep in his car when they allegedly discovered a stash of firearms.

The man appeared in court this morning via audio visual link where he faced four charges.

They were possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, breach of a protection order, and possesion of methamphetanine utensils.

Counsel John Holmes requested the matter be put off to another date to allow for a possible reallocation of the charges.

The man was remanded in custody until August 19.