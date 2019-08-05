Retired local doctor and pilot Allan White was recently presented with a prestigious FAI award for services to aviation at a function at the Tauranga Aero Club.

The FAI (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale) is the world governing body for air sports and is headquartered in Switzerland.

After service as a doctor in the Air Force in World War II, White moved to Taihape where he founded their flying club and received special permission from the CAA for him to fly patients from remote areas to Taihape Hospital, where he was a surgeon, or Whanganui for more serious cases.

White was most likely New Zealand's first flying doctor.

Continuing part-time in the Air Force resulted in a posting to Vietnam in 1969. He would take the position of Wing Commander and surgeon at a 100-bed hospital in Bong Son just a few kilometres from the base of the American 173rd Airborne.

So impressed were the Americans with White's service to their wounded, they allowed him to go solo in a military helicopter and presented him a set of their wings

In 1972 he and his family moved to Tauranga and operated at Mount Medical Centre.

He joined the Tauranga Aero Club and continued his passion for flying, gaining a commercial pilots licence in 1977.

He was president from 1981 to 1988 and patron from 1993 to 2005

White was doing aviation medicals until his retirement in 2003 at 83.

He helped many people to get licensed, including a double amputee, and was recognised at the 50th Air Women's rally in Tauranga in 2010 for his contribution to women's aviation medicine, in particular for winning approval from the regulator for women to continue flying while pregnant.

White's log details over 60 types of aircraft that he has flown solo or dual including Hercules, Strikemaster, Dakota, Canberra, Skyhawk, Vampire, Catalina, Iroquois and Orion.

He still drives to the club for a social catch up and a flight where possible. Next June White will celebrate his 100th birthday and is looking forward to another couple of circuits.

