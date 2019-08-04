Three people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said a police officer came across the crash at 8.30am but the crash appeared to have occurred before then.

The spokeswoman said one car went down a bank in the crash which happened near Hastings Rd.

Two people suffered moderate injuries and one person had minor injuries, she said.

Tow removal for both vehicles was being arranged.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire service was on the scene helping police.