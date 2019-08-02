Both lanes of Oropi Road are now open to vehicles. The stop/go system is no longer needed.

A 50km/h speed limit will be in place across the bridge. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously over the repaired section of the road, as it is a temporary surface.

A permanent repair will be completed in a few weeks' time. Tauranga City Council would provide an update on timing once known.

A section of Oropi Rd, between Cheyne Rd and Oropi Stream Bridge, was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a sinkhole opened up. The sinkhole was caused by gradual erosion.