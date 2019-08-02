One person has been seriously injured in a three-car crash, which has blocked State Highway 2 near Aongatete.
Police were called to a three-car crash that was blocking a bridge on SH2 between Thompsons Track and Walker Rd West at 3.50pm.
Initial reports were that one person was trapped inside a vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.
"One person is in a serious condition," she said.
A St John spokeswoman said four ambulances had been sent to the scene and three people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital.
One person is in a serious condition and two others are in a minor condition, the spokeswoman said.
NZ Transport Agency tweeted: "Reports of a crash blocking State Highway 2 in the Aongatete area, south of Katikati.
"Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Avoid this route."