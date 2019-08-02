One person has been seriously injured in a three-car crash, which has blocked State Highway 2 near Aongatete.

Police were called to a three-car crash that was blocking a bridge on SH2 between Thompsons Track and Walker Rd West at 3.50pm.

Initial reports were that one person was trapped inside a vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

"One person is in a serious condition," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said four ambulances had been sent to the scene and three people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital.

One person is in a serious condition and two others are in a minor condition, the spokeswoman said.

NZ Transport Agency tweeted: "Reports of a crash blocking State Highway 2 in the Aongatete area, south of Katikati.

"Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Avoid this route."